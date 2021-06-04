After visit, Auburn in top group for 5-star forward

Auburn had one of the top overall players in the 2022 class on campus Thursday and Friday. Five-star forward Brandon Miller, ranked No. 10 overall, was one of two official visitors in Auburn the past two days. “It was really good,” Miller said. “I liked everything.”

Three-star shooting guard P.J. Haggerty also took an official visit. Miller, who is from Cane Ridge in Nashville, Tenn., was making his first visit to Auburn. He toured the campus, facilities and met extensively with coach Bruce Pearl and lead recruiter Wes Flanigan. Miller is high on both coaches. “Coach (Flanigan), I knew he was a good dude the first day he started talking to me,” Miller said. “And Coach Pearl is a great dude. He knows basketball. He has a high motor.”

Miller’s player host was Auburn guard Devan Cambridge, who also is from Nashville. The two have history. “We are from the same city,” Miller said. “We used to hoop down there in Nashville and he went to the same high school that I go to now.” Miller next plans to visit in-state Tennessee. “I’ll visit UT next week either Monday or Tuesday,” he said. Miller is not in a rush to make a decision. He’ll release a top group of schools in August and expects Auburn to make the cut. “I’ll drop my top 10 on Aug. 10,” Miller said. “And Auburn is in my top 10.” Rivals ranks Miller, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, the No. 6 small forward in the country.