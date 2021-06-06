After visit, Auburn 'at the top' for 5-star SG Zion Cruz

Auburn has jumped to the forefront of Zion Cruz’s recruitment. Cruz, a five-star shooting guard and No. 19 overall player in the 2022 class, said Auburn is his leader following an official visit this weekend. “Auburn is at the top,” Cruz said. “They are at the top of my list. I love the family feel at Auburn. It’s a big family and I’m really big on that.”

Cruz got to see first-hand. He arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday morning. He was joined on the visit by his parents. “It was amazing,” Cruz said. “We went to the lake house and rode jet skis. We had a great time. We watched practice and it was great. It was high intensity. I loved it.” Cruz also met extensively with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and lead recruiter Ira Bowman. “Coach Pearl is an amazing coach,” Cruz said. “His energy is highly intense, just like me. I love it.