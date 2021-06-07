4-star PG Nick Smith high on Auburn after second visit

Nick Smith had visited Auburn before. Smith, the No. 12 point guard in the 2022 class, was in the crowd for Auburn’s 75-66-win over Kentucky in February 2020. He was able to experience game day, the crowd and the environment. Smith hadn’t, however, gotten to see the ins and outs, the nuts and bolts, of Bruce Pearl’s program. “I needed to see that,” Smith said. That’s what his official visit provided.

Smith, from Sylvan Hills in Sherwood, Ark., spent the past two days in Auburn learning as much as he could about Pearl and the program. “It was fun,” Smith said. “It was fun getting to know Coach Pearl and his coaching staff, and just seeing how things are operated. I got to hang out with Coach Pearl and see how he teaches his players and operates. A lot of head coaches don’t really do that.” Smith liked what he saw and heard from Pearl. “He’s very open,” Smith said. “He wants to help his players, his guys, and do what’s best for them. He wants them to get to the next level. He’s just a good person. Him and his coaching staff are just great people. They want to see you succeed.”