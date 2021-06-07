4-star PG Nick Smith high on Auburn after second visit
Nick Smith had visited Auburn before.
Smith, the No. 12 point guard in the 2022 class, was in the crowd for Auburn’s 75-66-win over Kentucky in February 2020. He was able to experience game day, the crowd and the environment.
Smith hadn’t, however, gotten to see the ins and outs, the nuts and bolts, of Bruce Pearl’s program.
“I needed to see that,” Smith said.
That’s what his official visit provided.
Smith, from Sylvan Hills in Sherwood, Ark., spent the past two days in Auburn learning as much as he could about Pearl and the program.
“It was fun,” Smith said. “It was fun getting to know Coach Pearl and his coaching staff, and just seeing how things are operated. I got to hang out with Coach Pearl and see how he teaches his players and operates. A lot of head coaches don’t really do that.”
Smith liked what he saw and heard from Pearl.
“He’s very open,” Smith said. “He wants to help his players, his guys, and do what’s best for them. He wants them to get to the next level. He’s just a good person. Him and his coaching staff are just great people. They want to see you succeed.”
Smith already is familiar with one of Pearl’s assistants, Wes Flanigan. The two have known each other since Smith was in middle school.
“I’ve known him since I was in seventh or eighth grade,” Smith said. “He was like an uncle to me before this recruiting stuff happened. We built a relationship before the recruitment process. His son, Al, and I played in the same conference, too. Al was a senior and I was a freshman, so we were going at it all year.”
The familiarity with both Wes and Allen Flanigan, and now Pearl, has Auburn squarely in the mix for Smith.
“Obviously, I’m visiting Auburn again so they are in my top list,” Smith said. “I like the family feel. Everybody is one big family. It’s very open."
Smith next will take an official visit to Kansas on June 20-22. He does not plan to make a decision anytime soon.
“I still have schools that I want to visit,” Smith said. “I’m just trying to see what is the best fit. I’m just taking visits and seeing everything. When I know it’s time, I’ll know, but for right now I’m just trying to enjoy the moment with my family.”
Rivals ranks Smith, who is 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, the No. 39 overall player in the 2022 class.