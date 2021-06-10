After visit, Auburn strongly in mix for No. 6 PG
One of the top players in the 2022 class has serious interest in Auburn after an official visit.
Chance Westry, the No 24 overall player and No. 6 point guard in 2022, is heavily considering Auburn after spending Wednesday and Thursday on campus.
“The visit went great, really great,” Westry said. “I liked it a lot. Auburn is amazing.”
Westry and his father toured the campus and facilities, watched practice and met with coach Bruce Pearl and assistant/lead recruiter Ira Bowman.
“I was impressed with everything and everyone,” Westry said. “I liked the facilities. I saw the statue of Sir Charles (Barkley) and liked that. I also liked how the coaches and players treated me so well and how they welcomed me and my father.”
Westry spent a lot of time with Pearl and Bowman.
“Coach Pearl is a great guy,” Westry said. “He’s a tremendous guy. He’s very, very knowledgeable and loves the game. He’s very accepting and treats his players and everyone else great.
“Coach Bowman is a great guy, too. He has a great personalty and is a really nice guy. I really like him. He’s also very accepting and loves the game.”
Westry, who is 6-foot-4 and 183 pounds, took an official visit to Nebraska last week and plans to take other visits throughout the summer. He doesn’t, however, have any planned at this time.
Westry also does list any favorites.
“I don’t really have a list,” Westry said. “I’m just taking my visits and seeing colleges. I’m vey focused on my summer basketball right now, my visits and seeing colleges. I don’t know when I’ll make my decision.”
When he does, Westry expects Auburn to be an option.
“They have a great coaching staff and my style of play fits their system very well,” Westry said. “I really like Auburn a lot.”