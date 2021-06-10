After visit, Auburn strongly in mix for No. 6 PG

One of the top players in the 2022 class has serious interest in Auburn after an official visit. Chance Westry, the No 24 overall player and No. 6 point guard in 2022, is heavily considering Auburn after spending Wednesday and Thursday on campus. “The visit went great, really great,” Westry said. “I liked it a lot. Auburn is amazing.”

Westry and his father toured the campus and facilities, watched practice and met with coach Bruce Pearl and assistant/lead recruiter Ira Bowman. “I was impressed with everything and everyone,” Westry said. “I liked the facilities. I saw the statue of Sir Charles (Barkley) and liked that. I also liked how the coaches and players treated me so well and how they welcomed me and my father.”