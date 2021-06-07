No. 9 overall player visits, 'seriously considering' Auburn

Auburn has solidified itself as a serious contender for 5-star forward Jarace Walker. Walker, the No. 9 overall player in the 2022 class, has high interest in Auburn after an official visit that ended Monday morning. “I really liked it,” Walker said. “I love the town, campus, the dorms, everything. I don’t have any favorites right now, no top schools, but I’m seriously considering Auburn.”

Walker, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., spent two days in Auburn. He toured the campus, facilities and met extensively with coach Bruce Pearl. “I really like the staff,” Walker said. “Coach Pearl is a great coach. He’s a high-energy coach and gets the most out of his players. I really like him and Coach (Ira) Bowman, the whole staff.” Walker also spent time with several players, including senior Allen Flanigan and junior Chris Moore. “I hung out with them a lot,” Walker said. “I liked them and all the players. They are all real cool, fun to be around.”