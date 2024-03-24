Auburn's 2025 class keeps growing. The latest member to hop on board was 6-foot-5 offensive lineman Tai Buster, who committed to the Tigers Friday. That being said, Auburn's nowhere near done adding to what's now the No. 6 class in the country. Who could be the next to jump on board? Let's take a look at five candidates who could be close to joining the class.

Eric Winters is one of Auburn's top priorities at linebacker. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Eric Winters is closing in on a decision and it will likely happen next month. The 6-foot-2 linebacker wants to have a decision before Enterprise begins spring practice April 22 and four schools are sticking out. Auburn is in the mix with Georgia, Tennessee and Miami, although it sounds like the Tigers' biggest threat will be the Bulldogs. However, Auburn's done a great job at keeping in consistent contact with Winters from the start and I'd consider AU to be the favorite.

Sure, Husan Longstreet just wrapped up his first ever visit to Auburn, but the Tigers rolled out the red carpet for him an his father while on campus. It impressed Longstreet with how aligned Auburn's coaching staff was during the visit and how knowledgable guys like Kent Austin and Derrick Nix are on offense. Yes, Julian Lewis is still out there taking visits, but Longstreet is extremely high on Auburn's board and the Tigers would love to land him. His decision is April 14 and while there are eight programs he'll officially pick from, I believe Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon and Ole Miss to be the true contenders. This is a battle that could ultimately come down to Texas A&M and Auburn.

Jake Thornton's loading up on offensive line this class and Carde Smith is another name to keep an eye on. Auburn is top three after his multi-day visit that concluded Saturday. Mississippi State and Florida State are the other two that Smith said are sticking out, but I think the Tigers made some serious progress while Smith was on campus. His current timeline is to have a decision before his senior season, but if things continue to progress with Auburn, it wouldn't shock me to see Smith make a decision sooner.

Alvin Henderson is committing to a school soon. At least, that's what the four-star running back tweeted out a week and a half ago. Now, Henderson's definition of soon could be different than what some people view as soon. It could be days, it could be weeks, or it could be months. He's been fairly adamant that he wants to see each of the final five — Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Penn State and Oregon — at least one more time before making a decision. As it stands right now, Penn State is set to host him for an official visit May 31 through June 2. If that's the final visit, a decision timeline could be early June, but we'll see how it plays out. Auburn has been thought to hold a slight edge on the in-state product for most of his recruitment, and while I still think it holds true, Henderson could end up being more of a wild card than originally thought.