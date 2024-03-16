"I mean really, the whole team had a different demeanor toward practice today," Winters said. "They had a different type of energy and wanted to play football today."

Winters is aiming to have a decision before Enterprise begins spring practice April 22, and Auburn hosted the four-star for a visit Saturday. He got to meet with coaches, watch practice and enjoy some fellowship with other recruits.

In fact, next month could be the time.

It won't be long before Eric Winters has a decision.

Auburn is heavy in the mix with Georgia, while Miami and Tennessee are also high in the mix. Three Auburn coaches are the most active in communicating with Winters — Josh Aldridge, DJ Durkin and Charles Kelly.

Winters got to see Durkin in action, coaching up the linebackers during practice.

"It’s pretty smooth seeing how they’re getting active," Winters said. "It’s pretty aggressive and it looks like [Durkin] loves what he does."

Rated as the No. 192 player in the country and with green arrows by his name, Auburn's made him one of their top priorities. Winters feels that way, too.

"I feel like I’m at the top of the top," Winters said. "It’s pretty special."

Winters has a couple of visits scheduled for the rest of this month, planning to visit Georgia March 19, Tennessee March 23 and Miami March 30.

Not long after that, Winters plans to make a decision. What's he looking for the most?

"Really where I’m most comfortable at and where I get excited about," Winters said.