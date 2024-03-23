"They exceeded my expectations," Longstreet said. "For not knowing nothing about Auburn, it sure did. Just the way Coach (Hugh) Freeze runs his team, it’s phenomenal really."

It was his first visit to the Plains from Corona, Calif., and he came in with some expectations of what it would be like. Leaving Auburn, those expectations were met and then some.

Before he makes that decision, Longstreet was sure to check out one of his top schools — Auburn.

Longstreet arrived Friday evening and spent plenty of time getting to know the coaching staff. From Hugh Freeze to quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, to offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, he felt like everyone was on the same page. That was important to the four-star.

"You can go to a lot of schools and they have the nice facilities, they have the biggest field, but when it comes to a school and the coaching staff is all family, the players treat each other like family, there’s nothing that denies about that," Longstreet said.

Longstreet met one-on-one with all the aforementioned coaches and spoke highly of all of them.

"Coach Kent Austin, I like him, he’s very fundamentally sound," Longstreet said. "He coaches the quarterbacks really well. It’s nothing to not like. Not knowing anything about Auburn and coming here, it’s really exciting."

Nix was discussed in high regard, as well.

"Just spending time with him and talking to him, he’s a great person in anything really," Longstreet said of Nix. "The way he coaches his running backs is phenomenal."

Aside from meeting with coaches, Longstreet also got to see how the staff operated on the practice field. Longstreet observed a Saturday morning practice, paying close attention to how the players interacted with each other and the staff.

"I loved the practice, their intensity, how they fly around as a unit," Longstreet said. "They treat each other like family, I mean, it’s amazing."