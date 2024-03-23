"I liked the intensity, pretty good," Smith said of the practice. "It was great, I can’t wait, hopefully that's me out there one day."

Visiting for the first time since the Iron Bowl, the four-star offensive lineman from Mobile, Ala., was on campus Friday evening and into Saturday. He met with coaches and got to see the Tigers practice Saturday,

While at practice, Smith played close attention to how Jake Thornton operates and instructs his players.

"Coach Thornton’s a great coach," Smith said. "I like the way he interacts with his players, tell them when they’re wrong, pull them to the side."

What's Auburn's message to the 6-foot-5 offensive lineman?

"They want me and I want to be here," Smith said.

Smith also met with second-year head coach Hugh Freeze and the two spent time getting to know each other better. Not much football was brought up, though.

"We talked about life, we didn’t even talk about football," Smith said. "We talked about life and how he’ll develop me as a man. When he develops me as a man, it’ll come into play on the football play at the same time."

Smith attends Williamson High School in Mobile, where former Auburn defensive lineman Antonio Coleman serves as the head coach. The two have spoken about Auburn, but Coleman has been adamant that Smith choose the school for himself.

"He doesn't really try to boost it up to me, he said it’s my decision," Smith said. "He always lets me know that Auburn’s a good place to be."