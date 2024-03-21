"They said I was a no-brainer guy," Carter said. "I loved it, really. Everything they told me, I loved it. Just made sense."

Martles Carter Jr. , rated as the No. 83 player in the country, made his first trip to the Plains this week and it didn't disappoint. The Tigers weren't shy about how they view the four-star, either.

While on the visit, Carter met with coaches, reviewed film and watched practice. One of the things that stuck out to him was how Charles Kelly compared Carter's tape to NFL players like Jalen Ramsay and Derwin James.

"It really made me happy to see myself making the same plays that they’re making," Carter said. "I know I got a lot to work on, but it made me feel good. It means a lot, because the two guys I do look up to and model my game after, just him blowing my mind with that to just show me and he coached them, it means a lot."

Carter's favorite part of the visit was interacting with the coaching staff and the players, but practice was hard to ignore, too.

"I was just so enthusiastic with the way they were practicing and the way the tempo was without pads," Carter said. "They were going there, getting better."

Among those at practice, cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin caught Carter's eye.

"He’s gonna tell you if you did it right or wrong," Carter said. "The DC, I love him. Talked with him, you could tell, everybody is just happy to be here to make something happy. You can pick up the energy, you can feel it."