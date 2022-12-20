Below is a look at what’s remaining of the Tigers’ tight ends, what help is already on the way and what’s needed in the 2023 class and transfer portal.

The group will be led by three seniors who have combined to play in 94 career games.

RETURNING (4-5): Seniors Luke Deal, Tyler Fromm and Brandon Frazier are all scheduled to return with Deal and Fromm combining for 15 career starts. Fromm had three catches for 51 yards last season and Deal three for 34. Frazier had two receptions for 19 yards. Micah Riley-Ducker redshirted but could have a bigger impact in year two.

Landen King is the wild card of the group. He caught five passes for 59 yards including a touchdown in the Iron Bowl as a true freshman in 2021. He moved to wide receiver last season, catching just one pass for 24 yards before declaring his intentions of entering the transfer portal in October. He withdrew his name from the portal a month later, shortly after Bryan Harsin was fired. It’s unclear whether King will return to tight end or remain at wide receiver in 2023.

INCOMING (1): Auburn added an important piece from the portal Sunday in FIU transfer Rivaldo Fairweather. He brings the Tigers the potential to stretch the field from the tight end position, which is not a strength of most of the returning players.

NEEDS (0-1): It would be good for AU to add another high school recruit considering it will lose three seniors after the 2023 season. Fortunately, Fairweather has two years of eligibility left, and AU could certainly make the position a priority in the 2024 class.

