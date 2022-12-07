Below is a look at what’s remaining of the Tigers’ offensive line, what help is already on the way and what’s needed in the 2023 class and transfer portal.

RETURNING (8): Auburn’s got a couple of building blocks returning and a bunch of questions. It starts at guard where graduate Kameron Stutts and senior Jeremiah Wright are expected to return after rotating at both guard positions for much of last season. Stutts has 11 career starts in 38 games while Wright has started one game and played in 18. AU also returns senior Tate Johnson, who started the first four games at center before suffering a season-ending injury last fall. Jalil Irvin, who has one career start, could also return as a graduate.

The rest of the roster includes just two career appearances between junior Avery Jernigan, sophomore Colby Smith, sophomore Garner Langlo and redshirt freshman E.J. Harris.

One other player to track is senior Keiondre Jones, who entered the transfer portal but indicated he was open to returning to Auburn. He has 21 starts in 36 career games at offensive guard.

INCOMING (2): Auburn has two 2023 commitments in center Bradyn Joiner and tackle Clay Wedin. Both will likely need at least a year or two before they’re ready to compete for a starting position.

NEEDS (5): At least five is probably the proper way to frame it. Auburn doesn’t have a tackle on its roster that’s started a game and needs two starters and perhaps one more reliable backup. The Tigers could use a starting center from the portal and perhaps another guard to complete with Stutts and Wright for one of the starting positions or as a key backup. Finding another quality high school tackle would also be a boost for the future.

A successful college team usually needs 7-8 quality starting offensive linemen to get through a season. Right now, Auburn probably has two or three. This is probably the most dire position on the team when it comes to needing immediate help from the portal or junior college.