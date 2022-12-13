Below is a look at what’s remaining of AU’s edge players, what help is already on the way and what’s needed in the 2023 class and transfer portal.

The Tigers’ top two from last season — Derick Hall and Eku Leota — have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and just one scholarship player returns.

RETURNING (1): Sophomore Dylan Brooks is the only scholarship edge returning for 2023. He had just six tackles, 1.0 tackles-for-loss and 1.0 sack in nine games last season.

INCOMING (1): Auburn has just one true edge committed in 3-star Brenton Williams from Opelika, Ala. Williams is probably more of a developmental player at this point but he will be enrolling in January, which should give him an opportunity to contribute early. Wilky Denaud, a 4-star from Fort Pierce, Fla., could also play edge his first season but is more likely to grow into a big-bodied defensive end or tackle.

NEEDS (3): Auburn may actually need to add as many as four more edge players from the portal, junior college and high school. Three is the minimum. They need immediate impact starters and at least one key backup for one of the most important position on any football team. Fortunately, AU is still involved with several high school standouts and is getting involved with transfer portal pass rushers including Trace Ford, who visited AU last weekend. More targets are expected to emerge in the coming days and weeks.

