AUBURN | With Open Pappoe declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, Auburn will have to replace its leading tackler from a year ago.
Auburn is currently on track to return seven linebackers from last season but only two played significant snaps last fall.
Below is a look at what’s remaining of the Tigers’ linebackers, what help is already on the way and what’s needed in the 2023 class and transfer portal.
RETURNING (7): Auburn’s returning linebackers combined for 3.5 tackles-for-loss and zero sacks last season. Seniors Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner both started and played significant minutes, but the other five combined for just 57 total snaps between them. Senior Desmond Tisdol, senior Kameron Brown, senior Eugene Asante are all currently scheduled to return next season and could provide depth. Robert Woodyard and Powell Gordon, who both redshirted as freshmen and should get an opportunity to complete for a starting or backup position this spring.
INCOMING (0): Auburn doesn’t have any current commitments in the 2023 class or from the transfer portal.
NEEDS (4): Auburn probably needs to find a starter or two in the transfer portal. It needs playmakers at the position. It also needs to sign at least one talented high school linebacker to begin building up its depth. It wouldn’t be surprising to see more attrition at the position, which could open up more spots in the class.