AUBURN | A lack of playmakers has been an issue with Auburn’s wide receivers for the last few years.
The wideouts totaled just six touchdown catches last season with three of those coming from senior Ja’Varrius Johnson.
Below is a look at what’s remaining of the Tigers’ wide receivers, what help is already on the way and what’s needed in the 2023 class and transfer portal.
RETURNING (7): Johnson is a weapon out of the slot position with Auburn needing some more speed and playmaking from the outside. Three freshmen from last season — Camden Brown, Omari Kelly and Jay Fair — all gained experience and could help fill a much bigger role. Brown, especially, showed a lot of potential catching two touchdowns. Senior Malcolm Johnson, junior Koy Moore and sophomore Tar'Varish Dawson also return and could provide more help. Johnson has eight career starts.
INCOMING (1): Auburn has a commitment from 2023 wideout Daquayvious Sorey. He has big-play potential and could help out right away after totaling more than 1,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.
NEEDS (3): Auburn could use at least one immediate playmaker from the transfer portal that could come in and be a No. 1 target on the outside. They could also use a second portal receiver and another quality one from high school.