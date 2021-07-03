Under the radar DL: Zykeivous Walker

Auburn’s defensive line is loaded with depth. Colby Wooden is the solidified star with the versatility to play inside and out. Derrick Hall is the go-to edge rusher. Tyrone Truesdell and Tony Fair will plug the inside. But, the defensive line is all about rotation and depth, allowing several players to go under the radar and make a big impact.

As fall camp approaches for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin, a look at the depth chart and some under the radar players who could make an impact this season or rise up the depth chart.

Zykeivous Walker was a highly rated 4-star prospect in Auburn’s 2020 recruiting class, but couldn’t fully carve out a role last year.

But this year, Walker’s versatility makes him Auburn’s under the radar defensive linemen.

During his freshman season Walker appeared in six games, totaling 14 tackles and one sack. He played inside as a true defensive tackle and outside as a defensive end. He played the season at 266 pounds — a little small for someone trying to play inside and it showed. Walker got pushed around and struggled to make a big impact in the trenches.

Auburn listed him at 289 pounds in its updated spring roster.

Derek Mason’s different defensive fronts should do wonders for a bulked-up Walker. He shouldn’t be forced into playing nose tackle at any point with Truesdell and Fair holding that spot down, but Walker can play anywhere from the 3 to the 4i to the 5.

His ability to play almost anywhere along the defensive line will allow him to get on the field even if he’s not a starter. And the impact should be much more in year two.

Walker, along with Kansas transfer Marcus Harris, seem to be two of Auburn’s most versatile pieces along the defensive line this season. They'll use that versatility to find their way on the field.

A changed system and added weight will end up doing wonders for Walker in 2021 and even if he’s not a starter, he should not be written off.

