Under the radar RB: Jarquez Hunter

Looking at the running backs, Tank Bigbsy and Shaun Shivers are solidified as the No. 1 and No. 2 options, respectively. But all SEC teams need three solid running backs. While Auburn had Devan Barrett at that spot in the spring, freshman Jarquez Hunter is on campus for summer workouts already and feels like a good option at No. 3.

As fall camp approaches for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin, a look at the depth chart and some under the radar players who could make an impact this season or rise up the depth chart.

Some Auburn fans may not expect to see much of Hunter as he seems to be flying under the radar, but in a full season again with buy-games against Alabama State, Georgia State and Akron, Hunter could see the field a lot his freshman season.

Along with the buy-games, even in the biggest games against the likes of Alabama and Georgia Bigsby and Shivers cannot be counted on to shoulder the load alone. Especially in a run-heavy offense.

Hunter has earned high praise from his coaches, too.

“Jarquez Hunter, wow. I'm telling you, man, I am excited about this kid,” running back coach Cadillac Williams said. “You talk about a guy who works hard. I mean, this guy constantly sends me videos of him working out. I mean, he's an awesome young man, a high character young man. He has tremendous talent. I think the opportunity — like I told him — to come in and play early is there.

“Of course, it's going to be on him to define his role. But, man, I'm just telling you — that kid's attitude and work ethic, that kid is going to be successful. I love how that kid is made up. I love his attitude. I love his work ethic. I am excited, so excited to work with that young man.”

Hunter was named one of Auburn’s “Iron Men of the Week” last week for his work ethic and performance in summer workouts.

Hunter is listed at 6-foot, 222 pounds and is every bit of that in-person, noticeably larger than his counterpart in Shivers.

He was a record-breaking running back during his time at Neshoba Central in Mississippi and is ready to contribute immediately.