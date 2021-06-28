Under the radar QB: TJ Finley

As fall camp approaches for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin, a look at the depth chart and some under the radar players who could make an impact this season or rise up the depth chart.

Bo Nix seems likely to be the starter next season. There will be a quarterback competition in the fall between Nix and Finley, but Nix is the returning starter and seems to be the favorite to start week one.

So, because in this scenario Finley is the backup, he’s the under the radar player to look out for at quarterback. If Nix were to go down with an injury or begin to struggle, Finley is a solid option to take over at quarterback.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 242 pounds, Finley is an extremely big, pro-style quarterback that fits Harsin and Bobo’s system.

At LSU for his freshman season, Finley started five games. At times, he shined. Against South Carolina and Arkansas completed an average of 70% of his passes for 536 yards and four touchdowns. Finley finished the season with 941 yards, five touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 57.1% pass of his passes.

Even if Finley doesn’t win the starting job in fall camp, he’ll be a strong competitor in practice and keep Nix on his toes to perform well.

Looking further down the depth chart, Auburn has freshman Dematrius Davis and fifth-year quarterback Grant Loy. Davis is likely in need of more development before seeing the field at Auburn and Loy is nothing more than a veteran backup in the room.

Heading into the season, Finley will be the under the radar quarterback for Auburn football.



