BMatt’s Monday musings

There was absolutely no way the Tigers were just going to roll through the conference undefeated this season, especially with it being as good as it’s ever been.

I guess it’s okay to be a little grumpy about it, but this team certainly isn’t going to panic over a loss and neither should you.

AUBURN | It took more than two months but Auburn finally lost another basketball game.

And the losing might just continue into next week with two tough road games against Vanderbilt and No. 3 Alabama.

Then again, it might not because Auburn remains one of the best teams in the country and a favorite to make a deep run in March.

Florida, which beat Auburn 90-81 Saturday, could very well make an NCAA Tournament run as well. Bruce Pearl called them a Final Four team and I’m inclined to believe.

The Gators have excellent guard play, outstanding bigs, plenty of depth and experience, and good coaching.

Auburn has the same.

And I know nobody likes comparisons to last year because of the way it ended, but UF beat AU pretty handily during the regular season only to have AU return the favor in the SEC Tournament championship game.

This year’s Tigers are better than last year and would certainly look forward to a rematch with UF anytime, anywhere including deep into March Madness.

The SEC could have four of the top five teams in the latest AP Top 25 later today, and the conference will be a heavy favorite to win a national championship for the first time since Kentucky in 2012.

That strength should show in March, but for now, SEC schools are going to keep beating up on each other as they compete for the regular season and tournament titles.

And that could certainly mean more losses for Auburn and for the other top teams in the league.

In the last 10 years, the NCAA Tournament champion has averaged five losses. Only three of the 10 had three or less losses including Baylor, which was 28-2 in 2020-21 having eight games cancelled due to COVID.

For elite teams like Auburn, losses in February can provide the building blocks for a March run. It exposes a team’s weaknesses and can provide the push a team needs to get five percent better.

Auburn had one of those losses Saturday, more could come this week or in the coming weeks. Pearl and his players won’t flinch and neither should you.

It’s going to be an absolute dogfight for the SEC regular and tournament championships. Several teams, and not necessarily the winners, should emerge with a chance to cut down the nets on April 7.

Auburn will be one.

