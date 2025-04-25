NOTEBOOK: Staying in the zone

AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn enters this weekend’s series against Mississippi State looking to get its offense on track.
In 18 conference games, the Tigers are 13th with a .256 batting average, 13th with 93 runs scored and tied for 13th with 19 home runs.
“I know we’ll play better offense. We can’t play worse than we’ve played the last four games,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We’ve just got to keep working and let the score take care of itself. Just get back to the process of where all these guys have had more success than they’re having now.
“I think it’s a press because they really care and trying to do too much. They have to stay in a zone where they can do damage and get to good counts.”
Auburn hit just .171 in three losses at No. 1 Texas and a 1-0 win over No. 21 Georgia Tech Tuesday. In those four games, AU stranded 35 base runners, hit .140 with runners on base and was just 1 of 34 with runners in scoring position.
The lone hit with a runner in scoring position was an infield single by Eric Guevara against the Yellow Jackets that didn’t drive in a run.
“I think we are (pressing) a little bit. I just don’t think we’re executing at the level we know is possible for us right now,” said freshman Chris Rembert, who is third on the team with a .304 average in league play.
“I think we just need one game where we can just all put it together and keep it going from there.”
Auburn enter the series 28-13 overall and 9-9 in the SEC while the Bulldogs are 24-17 and 6-12. The pitching matchups will be Sr. RHP Samuel Dutton (5-2, 2.43 ERA) vs. Jr. LHP Pico Kohn (4-1, 3.29) Friday, Jr. LHP Cade Fisher (1-1, 4.71) vs. Jr. RHP Evan Siary (0-1, 4.00) Saturday and TBA vs. Sr. RHP Karson Ligon (4-4, 5.63) Sunday.
Game times at Plainsman Park will be 6 p.m. CT Friday and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. Sunday. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.
BULLIE BATS AND PEN: MSU is second in the SEC with a .282 average led by Gehrig Frei, who is hitting .388. Ace Reese leads MSU with 13 home runs and 48 RBI. Their bullpen, which has a 2.92 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 74.0 innings, is anchored by Chase Hungate, who is 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA and two saves. “Over half their lineup is hitting over .300 in SEC play,” said Thompson. “They have a ton of great arms in the bullpen. They’re top 10 in America in WHIP and strikeouts per nine is almost 12. This is stuff, and maybe stuff over command a little bit.”
ANOTHER BOUNCE: Auburn bounced back from being swept at No. 2 Georgia at the end of March by taking 2 of 3 from No. 8 Alabama and sweeping No. 3 LSU at home. The Tigers are looking for a similar bounce back after last weekend’s sweep at Texas. “We know what we need to do better on,” said closer Ryan Hetzler. “Teaford and Fox have outlined exactly what we need to do and how we need to go about our business. I think this weekend’s going to go great. I think we’re coming in with a lot of confidence knowing our stuff wins.”
INJURY UPDATE: Alex Petrovic remains out with an arm injury and catcher Cale Stricklin is doubtful with a forearm strain. After missing three weeks, relief pitcher Parker Carlson returned against Texas last Saturday throwing 0.2 scoreless innings. Mason Koch pitched for the first time this season Saturday, throwing a scoreless inning at Texas. After missing more than a month with a shoulder injury, Cade Belyeu has played in the last two games going 0 for 3 but drawing two walks and two hit-by-pitch. “(Belyeu) is taking better swings. I think he’s healthier than he’s been in six weeks,” said Thompson.