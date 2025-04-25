NOTEBOOK: Staying in the zone

AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn enters this weekend’s series against Mississippi State looking to get its offense on track. In 18 conference games, the Tigers are 13th with a .256 batting average, 13th with 93 runs scored and tied for 13th with 19 home runs. “I know we’ll play better offense. We can’t play worse than we’ve played the last four games,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “We’ve just got to keep working and let the score take care of itself. Just get back to the process of where all these guys have had more success than they’re having now.

Rembert moved into the leadoff spot against Georgia Tech Tuesday. (Photo by Noelle Iglesias/Auburn athletics)

“I think it’s a press because they really care and trying to do too much. They have to stay in a zone where they can do damage and get to good counts.” Auburn hit just .171 in three losses at No. 1 Texas and a 1-0 win over No. 21 Georgia Tech Tuesday. In those four games, AU stranded 35 base runners, hit .140 with runners on base and was just 1 of 34 with runners in scoring position. The lone hit with a runner in scoring position was an infield single by Eric Guevara against the Yellow Jackets that didn’t drive in a run. “I think we are (pressing) a little bit. I just don’t think we’re executing at the level we know is possible for us right now,” said freshman Chris Rembert, who is third on the team with a .304 average in league play. “I think we just need one game where we can just all put it together and keep it going from there.” Auburn enter the series 28-13 overall and 9-9 in the SEC while the Bulldogs are 24-17 and 6-12. The pitching matchups will be Sr. RHP Samuel Dutton (5-2, 2.43 ERA) vs. Jr. LHP Pico Kohn (4-1, 3.29) Friday, Jr. LHP Cade Fisher (1-1, 4.71) vs. Jr. RHP Evan Siary (0-1, 4.00) Saturday and TBA vs. Sr. RHP Karson Ligon (4-4, 5.63) Sunday. Game times at Plainsman Park will be 6 p.m. CT Friday and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. Sunday. All three games will be on SECN+/ESPN+.