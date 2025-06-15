Gray still confident in commitment

"I feel good about my commitment, I'm really just sitting down with my family, taking my visits, and making sure I make the best decision possible," Gray said.

As the Rivals100 wide receiver enters the final six months of his recruitment, other programs continue pushing for a flip. Gray's visited Kentucky, North Carolina State and Washington, with an official visit set to Ole Miss for next weekend.

This weekend's official visit to Auburn was a long time coming for Denairius Gray .

While on his Auburn visit, he spent most of the time catching up with wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and head coach Hugh Freeze, while also hanging out with current players like transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr.

"He's a real good player, real cool dude off the field," Gray said. "Someone I could look up to, for sure."

Meanwhile, the bond that Gray shares with Davis continues to strengthen.

"Real great coach, definitely the reason I committed here," Gray said. "Got a great relationship and I'm just continuing to build it with him, Coach Heath (Dedeaux) and Coach [Maurice Harris]."

While the top thing that sticks out to him about Auburn is his relationship with the staff, another thing is what the Tigers have lined up for the future at quarterback.

"The main thing is my relationship with the coaches, for sure," Gray said. "That's the main thing. Quarterback play, I got Deuce Knight, a really good quarterback, so I'm ready...if you don't have somebody that's going to throw you the ball, you really can't do anything."

Gray has not decided on if he'll have a final decision date or not, but knows that he'll return this fall for a game.