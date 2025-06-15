Tigers 'back in the top spot' for Toodle

"They don't compare to Auburn," Toodle said. "Auburn was top tier the whole visit...Auburn's definitely back in the top spot."

All of those schools have been pushing hard for a flip, but Auburn rolled out the red carpet this weekend on Toodle's official visit to the Plains.

Toodle, who committed to Auburn in July last year, enjoyed seeing more of DJ Durkin's defensive scheme and how he plans to develop Toodle as a linebacker.

"I feel like I fit great with how he develops other big linebackers like myself," Toodle said. "The way he coaches — he's aggressive. He's a great teacher. He knows how to teach his players and have them in the best spot to be."

Outside of spending time with Durkin, Toodle also met with head coach Hugh Freeze and some current players that Toodle knows.

"I spent some time with Bryce (Cain) and Perry (Thompson), some of the guys from my area. I was just asking them what's the pros and cons about Auburn. What they like and what they didn't like. How their routine was and stuff like that.

As other programs continue pushing to flip Toodle, it's Auburn's coaching staff and the relationships he has with them that's kept him locked in with the Tigers.

"They definitely rolled out the red carpet to try and keep me," Toodle said. "My plan is to announce a decision and shut it down by next week."