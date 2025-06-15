Auburn 'moved up' with Crowell ahead of decision

It's almost decision time for Ezavier Crowell.
In 11 days, the top running back in the country will come off the board.
Crowell was in Auburn over the weekend, wrapping up a busy summer of officials that included Georgia and Texas, with a trip to Alabama planned for next weekend as the finale.
"The visit was good," Crowell said. "I had fun, learned. I spent some time with Alvin (Henderson). He talked about how I can come here and be great with him and other backs."
Auburn has one running back already committed in the class in Eric Perry, but the Tigers are still looking to add one to the class. Crowell is a high priority target for the Tigers, and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix is leading the pursuit for the four-star.
"He's a good coach, a good running backs coach," Crowell said. "I learned a lot about him, how he runs the ball in this offense. I just learned new things about Auburn, how I could make an impact."
What did the visit do for Auburn in his recruitment?
"They moved up," Crowell said.
The No. 4 player in the state will visit Alabama this upcoming weekend and make a decision soon after that, with June 26 set as the decision date. He'll pick between Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Georgia Florida and Florida State.