Auburn 'moved up' with Crowell ahead of decision

It's almost decision time for Ezavier Crowell.

In 11 days, the top running back in the country will come off the board.

Crowell was in Auburn over the weekend, wrapping up a busy summer of officials that included Georgia and Texas, with a trip to Alabama planned for next weekend as the finale.

"The visit was good," Crowell said. "I had fun, learned. I spent some time with Alvin (Henderson). He talked about how I can come here and be great with him and other backs."