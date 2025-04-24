STULTZ: Rambling on Pearl's rebuild, being a bat boy

How will the chemistry be? That shall be determined. But Auburn fans should be excited about the product that will be on the floor next season. Now, let's get into some ramblings.

The Tigers came close. But as it turns out, that was far from Pearl's last ride. He and his staff have put together another monster of a roster that will have them in the top 10 next preseason and give them the talent, size and shooting to get back to the Final Four.

There was some speculation that the 2024-25 season would be Bruce Pearl's last run at a national title. The head coach put together a roster full of talented veterans who were talented enough to get Auburn over that hump and win it all.

- It's only April, but I love this year's Chicago Cubs team. They are fun to watch, although the pitching could really use some help.

- Speaking of pitching, what a performance by Christian Chatterton, John Armstrong, Carson Myers and Cam Tilly in the shutout win over Georgia Tech on Tuesday night. It was also a weird game in that the first three innings lasted nearly two hours while the final six lasted close to an hour.

- I would gripe about the fact that the loudspeaker at Plainsman Park plays sound effects during any silent moment, but that would be hypocritical of me as I used to do the same when controlling the music and sound effects for Rice baseball back in 2007. I was a DJ at its finest. Also, the Owls' victory song after a game was "Simply the Best" by Tina Turner.

- TikTok of the Week: I'm not a big NBA fan, but watching Steph Curry do Steph Curry things will never get old.

- As most know, I am a Cincinnati Bengals fan, so I do have some interest in the NFL draft tonight, but not much. It would be nice if they got some offensive linemen that would keep Joe Burrow from getting killed, but I've been watching this franchise too long and know they will go in the opposite direction.

- I looked at (coach's name redacted) final signing class during his short time at Auburn and it was a who's who of "oh yeah, that guy really was here for a bit." It's like reading the list of Cleveland Browns quarterbacks since Bernie Kosar.

