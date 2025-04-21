BMatt’s Monday musings

It’s possible, depending on Tahaad Pettiford’s decision to enter the NBA Draft or return for his sophomore season, that the Tigers won’t return a single scholarship player from last year’s SEC regular season champions.

It’s more like slash and burn for a team that is fresh off its second Final Four berth in the last six years.

AUBURN | I’m not sure rebuilding is an adequate enough word for the current state of Auburn’s basketball program.

Yet somehow, even with all the uncertainty, it’s pretty exciting to see all the talented players that are being added to the roster and trying to figure out exactly how they’ll fit in and what their role will be.

It would probably feel a lot different at another school going through this much turnover without the evaluation and recruiting chops of Bruce Pearl and his hard-working staff along with a nice NIL budget.

But that’s not Auburn’s problem. Not at all.

Auburn looks like it’s bringing in one of the nation’s best group of newcomers. So far, that includes three true freshmen, two junior college players, three D-I transfers and one D-II transfer.

Of the nine newcomers, seven have multiple years of eligibility remaining, which was a key part of last season’s team putting together the best-ever season in school history.

Johni Broome (three years), Denver Jones (two years), Chad Baker-Mazara (two years) and Chaney Johnson (two years) were all former transfers that took big steps forward in their development during their time at Auburn.

That extra time certainly helped them build more chemistry together and arguably overachieve for a group playing mainly a seven-man rotation without any high-level NBA prospects.

The Tigers’ talented staff deserves a lot of credit for their development and team building as does the hard work the players put in throughout their time at Auburn.

This new group will begin that process in just a couple of months.

I expect there will be one or two more additions before the roster is set and the coaching staff begins preparing them for another push for an SEC title and postseason run.

And with the players they’ve added so far, Auburn can be right in the thick of it again. Sure, there’s a long way to go but it appears they’re building a roster with more depth and more versatility from a year ago.

Pearl is going to love the length of this team on the perimeter and what it allows him to do defensively. Of course, these players will have to make a lot of sacrifices in the offseason to learn to play defense the way Pearl demands.

It also looks like a team that will be much more dangerous in transition and not so tied to a half-court offense.

To think that Auburn could replace all or most of its best-ever team and still compete for a championship would have been unfathomable in any other era of its 120-year history.

But this is the era of Bruce Pearl, the transfer portal and NIL. Those three factors along with a motivated group of boosters and fans have Auburn well on its way to being at the center of the college basketball universe once again next season.

