Tulane DB transfer has 'great visit' to Auburn

"Great visit, great facility, great coaches," Pleasant said. "I most definitely feel like I could come here and make an impact and be successful in my career."

The Tulane defensive back transfer is seeking a new home and Auburn is one of several programs making a push for him.

Fresh off a visit to USC, Rayshawn Pleasant made the trip to Auburn.

Over his career at Tulane, Pleasant recorded 40 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception. He's looking to make it to the next level and feels like Auburn cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff can get him there.

"He's a great guy, real funny guy," Pleasant said. "Got a lot of league guys under his belt. I can trust him to develop me. Real great guy."

During the visit, McGriff only emphasized his belief in Pleasant as well.

"His vision of me is making me a first-rounder," Pleasant said. "He had the guys before, he knows what it takes, and he feels like he can do the same with me."

As far as what's next for Pleasant, he's looking to visit Ole Miss later this week, with some other schools potentially hosting him, but he's hoping to make a decision "pretty quick."

What's important to him in that decision?

"Championship, winning a championship," Pleasant said. "Most important to me, really. That's all I want to do is win."