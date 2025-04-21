Tigers land portal DL commitment

"The culture, the family's atmosphere," Ash said on what made Auburn a potential landing spot. "I love it around here, I ain't gonna lie. It's a very big change from where I just came from, and it kind of reminded me of where I started."

The former Florida A&M defensive lineman announced his commitment to Auburn in an Instagram post Monday morning.

Ash started his collegiate career at Wake Forest, signing with the Demon Deacons as a two-star prospect out of Tampa, Fla., in the 2020 class. He spent a couple of years with Wake Forest, before transferring to Florida A&M ahead of the 2022 season.

In three seasons with the Rattlers, he tallied 75 total tackles and 2.5 sacks with one interception.

Entering the portal on Thursday, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman was on Auburn's campus by Friday for an official visit. There, he met with Auburn defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams.

"He sees a lot in me, he sees a lot of athleticism, and ways he can use it in their scheme," Ash said after the visit. "Their scheme is second to none from what I'm hearing. There's been guys that have been produced and showed that his scheme isn't short of perfect. It's been a lot, but for that, I'm grateful for it."

Ash joins Liberty transfer Jay Hardy as the second incoming defensive lineman from the portal, joining a group of talented underclassmen.

"I know the guys that are in the room are right now," Ash said. "They've been good rotational guys, great rotational guys even. The coaches talk highly of everybody in the room. And I feel like with a rotation, it'll be a scary night. Scary night every Saturday."