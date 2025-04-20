Jay Hardy transferring back to Auburn

"Coach Freeze," Hardy said on why Auburn. "When Freeze called me, that let me know that he still cared for me. And it was more than ball when he called me first, letting me know that he wanted me to still come play for him."

Former Auburn defensive lineman Jay Hardy , who transferred to Liberty after the 2020 season, is transferring back to Auburn he announced Sunday. Hardy is the second commitment of the day, with Maryland linebacker Caleb Wheatland also transferring to Auburn.

Hardy signed with Auburn as a four-star prospect in the 2020 class, spending one season on the Plains before transferring to Liberty.

His only game action with the Tigers was in the Citrus Bowl against Northwestern before transferring to Liberty, where he recored 54 tackles and two sacks over four seasons.

Hardy now reunites with Freeze and defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams, who was a graduate assistant at Liberty when Hardy was there.

"Me and Vontrell were real close," Hardy said. "I say that started because I think my first year at Liberty, I wasn't really playing. I was just always in Vontrell's pocket, just trying to learn something every day. He was always that guy getting me better. Now he's a D-line coach. I think he's learned more and I've learned more since I've been in college. So putting those two together would probably be really good."