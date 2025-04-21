Top 5: Juniors after spring practice

It might be hard to believe, but players like Keldric Faulk, Kayin Lee and Jeremiah Cobb are not young bucks anymore but veterans for Auburn. Part of Hugh Freeze's first signing class, these guys have two years of college football under their belt, with many playing significant snaps last season in their second year. Now, leaders for the Tigers are the players who bought into Freeze's system when he first arrived, wanting to help turn the program around. They will have their shot in 2025. Here are the top five juniors following Auburn's spring practice. Once again, I am omitting players who did not participate in any spring practice.

(Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)

1. Keldric Faulk (DE) - While he didn't participate in contact drills this spring, Faulk's presence was just as significant as he continued to grow as a vocal leader for D.J. Durkin's defense. This follows a season where the 6-foot-6, 270-lbs. Faulk totaled 45 tackles (29 solo), 11 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, seven quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. The Highland Home, Ala., native has played in all 25 games since arriving on the Plains. Faulk is the biggest threat on Auburn's defensive line. 2. Kayin Lee (CB) - After playing in every game as a freshman, Lee was promoted to a starter in 2025 and performed quite well, intercepting two passes while breaking up seven and posting 32 tackles in 11 games. Look for Lee to improve even more this season, especially as he becomes more vocal in the secondary. 3. Jeremiah Cobb (RB) - Sitting behind Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston during his first two Auburn seasons, Cobb saw action in all 25 games but only carried the ball a total of 62 times for 314 yards and two touchdowns, both of those coming in 2023. With the arrival of Durell Robinson from UConn, Cobb will find himself battling for snaps once again. There's a lot to like about the Montgomery Catholic product, though. "We feel very good about Jeremiah," Freeze said during spring practice.

(Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)