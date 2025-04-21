Top 5: Juniors after spring practice

It might be hard to believe, but players like Keldric Faulk, Kayin Lee and Jeremiah Cobb are not young bucks anymore but veterans for Auburn. Part of Hugh Freeze's first signing class, these guys have two years of college football under their belt, with many playing significant snaps last season in their second year.
Now, leaders for the Tigers are the players who bought into Freeze's system when he first arrived, wanting to help turn the program around. They will have their shot in 2025.
Here are the top five juniors following Auburn's spring practice. Once again, I am omitting players who did not participate in any spring practice.
1. Keldric Faulk (DE) - While he didn't participate in contact drills this spring, Faulk's presence was just as significant as he continued to grow as a vocal leader for D.J. Durkin's defense. This follows a season where the 6-foot-6, 270-lbs. Faulk totaled 45 tackles (29 solo), 11 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, seven quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. The Highland Home, Ala., native has played in all 25 games since arriving on the Plains. Faulk is the biggest threat on Auburn's defensive line.
2. Kayin Lee (CB) - After playing in every game as a freshman, Lee was promoted to a starter in 2025 and performed quite well, intercepting two passes while breaking up seven and posting 32 tackles in 11 games.
Look for Lee to improve even more this season, especially as he becomes more vocal in the secondary.
3. Jeremiah Cobb (RB) - Sitting behind Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston during his first two Auburn seasons, Cobb saw action in all 25 games but only carried the ball a total of 62 times for 314 yards and two touchdowns, both of those coming in 2023. With the arrival of Durell Robinson from UConn, Cobb will find himself battling for snaps once again.
There's a lot to like about the Montgomery Catholic product, though.
"We feel very good about Jeremiah," Freeze said during spring practice.
Robert Woodyard, Jr. (LB) - Gone are three linebackers from last year's group. Therefore, some guys will have to step up their game. Woodyard is one of those players after appearing in 10 games last season, posting 17 tackles and three tackles for a loss. With the addition of Caleb Wheatland from Maryland via the transfer portal, he and Woodyard should form a productive duo in the middle of the field.
The Mobile, Ala., native also knows how beneficial playing time last season will be in the future.
"That was big," Woodyard said. "Coach Durkin, he's just big on doing everything the right way and to add on from last season. I can be a big factor in this Auburn defense and help these young guys be productive on a day-to-day basis. The main thing is just being consistent in what they do on and off the field.
Alex McPherson (K) - Welcome back, Alex. After a perfect 2023 season, McPherson fought through an illness all last offseason and season, causing him to appear in just one game. He's gained the weight he lost back, and his leg seems to be almost at full strength.
The Tigers struggled in field-goal situations in 2024. That problem should be fixed with McPherson back and healthy.
"I'm super-excited," the kicker said. "I'm so pumped to finally get back on the practice field, get back to doing what I love. Just being around the guys has been a blast, just being back for spring practice. All that hard work and all the time we spent trying to figure things out, now it's finally paying off. Just finally seeing the fruits of what we've gone through. It's awesome to finally be back out there."
Notable others: Champ Anthony (CB, did not participate in spring practice), Connor Lew (OL, did not participate in spring practice)