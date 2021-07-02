Under the radar OL: Austin Troxell

The fall will be time for competition along the offensive line. The spring starters were Alec Jackson, Tashawn Manning, Nick Brahms, Keiondre Jones and Brodarious Hamm. However, Brandon Council is returning from an injury and will slot in somewhere. Austin Troxell got some snaps in place of Jackson and Coffey also got some snaps in place of Hamm.

As fall camp approaches for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin, a look at the depth chart and some under the radar players who could make an impact this season or rise up the depth chart.

While he did get some snaps in the spring at left tackle, Troxell is the pick for Auburn’s under the radar offensive linemen.

Troxell has had his share of injuries during his time at Auburn, including a torn ACL. In 2020, Troxell dealt with a concussion that forced him to miss part of the season.

But once healthy, Troxell started games at right tackle in place of an injured Hamm and then moved over to left tackle when Jackson got hurt.

His play wasn’t outstanding, but the offensive line as a whole struggled, making it hard for any one player to stand out.

Before injuries, Troxell was a 4-star tackle who was highly regarded. If Troxell can reach even part of that potential it would be a huge boost for an Auburn offensive line severely lacking at the tackle position.

Jackson and Hamm are not true tackles. So if Troxell can slot in at one of the tackle spots and allow one of those two to move back to their natural guard spot, it could prove to be a big benefit for the players and the line as a whole.

After the spring and with Council returning, Auburn’s offensive line is still fully up in the air for fall camp and the season ahead.

