Under the radar WR: Malcolm Johnson Jr.

For Auburn at receiver, it’s kind of a room full of under the radar players. It’ll be a whole new group of starters with very little experience but quite a bit of talent.

As fall camp approaches for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin, a look at the depth chart and some under the radar players who could make an impact this season or rise up the depth chart.

In the spring Eljiah Canion, Kobe Hudson and Ja’Varrius Johnson were the starting three. Ze’Vian Capers, Shedrick Jackson and J.J. Evans were all out or limited for spring practices due to injury.

Jackson is Auburn’s veteran receiver but is primarily a blocking receiver. Capers should slide into a starting role in some aspect come fall camp.

But the pick for Auburn’s under the radar wide receiver is Malcolm Johnson Jr. Johnson Jr. was an early enrollee for the 2020 season, skipping his senior season and arriving on campus just a few weeks before the season started.

Because of his late arrival and veteran talent ahead of him, Johnson Jr. didn’t see the field much his freshman season, only playing in Auburn’s blowout win over LSU.

His lack of playing time in 2020 shouldn’t be an indication of his future playing time, though. Even if he doesn’t start in 2021 he should be able to find his way on the field. Johnson Jr. has elite top-end speed and was a track star in high school.

Because of his elite speed while also being listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Johnson has the versatility to play inside at the slot position or outside.

Auburn fans got their first real glimpse at Johnson Jr. on A-Day when he reeled in two passes for 41 yards. During his junior and final high school season he had 50 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.

Capers, Canion and Hudson feel like the likely starting three for Auburn at receiver this fall. But Johnson Jr. and his potential impact shouldn’t be discounted.



