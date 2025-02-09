Pearl: ‘We were due for a letdown’

Saturday at Neville Arena, adversity finally hit home. No. 6 Florida beat Auburn 90-81 to end a 14-game winning streak and serve a little humble pie to the team that has topped the polls for the fourth consecutive week.

No. 1 Auburn dominated through the first half of conference play but the SEC is way too good for the Tigers to run the table.

“Kind of sensed this was about to happen at any point,” said Pearl, AU’s all-time winningest coach. “We have had greater effort, energy, or at least match the effort, energy of every team we played. I knew that we were due for a letdown.”

The 90 points and UF’s 13 made 3-pointers were the most AU has allowed this season. UF’s 48.4 field goal percent in the most allowed in league play.

It’s the first time AU has lost at home in nearly a year.

“Of course it hurts. We haven't lost in a while,” said Miles Kelly, one of AU’s 10 seniors. “But I think this team is built to handle adversity. We'll come back to practice tomorrow, watch film, get ready for Vanderbilt on Tuesday.”

The SEC is the nation’s top-rated conference in the NET rankings with a record 12-14 teams expected to receive bids to the NCAA Tournament in March.

Auburn, which continues to lead the country with 12 Quad 1 wins, has six more Quad 1 games on its schedule including next week’s trips to Vanderbilt and No. 3 Alabama.

“You gotta embrace the grind,” said Pearl. “It's a grind for everybody. We go to Vanderbilt where they've only lost once at home. And they've beaten Kentucky, and they just beat Texas today, and they've beaten Tennessee. So we know that's gonna be a tough place to win.”

Tip-off at Memorial Gym is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.