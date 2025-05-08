Tigers trying to maintain momentum

AUBURN | With a series win at No. 7 Tennessee last weekend, No. 5 Auburn has an opportunity to take another big step toward securing a Top 8 national seed this weekend hosting South Carolina. D1Baseball currently has the Tigers as the No. 6 seed along with five other SEC teams in the Top 8, and the Gamecocks enter the three-game series 15th in the league with a 5-19 record. But as Butch Thompson is reminding his team this week, there are no guarantees in the nation’s toughest conference.

Irish leads AU with a .383 average, 9 HR's and 23 RBI in SEC play. (Photo by David Gray/Auburn athletics)

“I see those guys probably in a very similar situation where we were last year and we won our last two series,” said AU’s 10th-year head coach. “That was a tough series for us that we just played. Now we're starting with the Thursday, Friday, Saturday series. And the time we spent in a dugout and on a field last weekend is longer than normal.” Auburn puts their players through baseline tests every Monday including weight, hydration and jumping, and many were at six-week lows after the series in Knoxville. AU’s players have also had the additional stress of going through final exams this week. “Tuesday, we barely did some stuff and some live at-bats,” said Thompson. “We'll try to get to a decent practice (Wednesday), but I'm more worried about our players being able to recycle for a series. “And understandably, their sleep's probably thrown off too, of trying to get back and get into exams and finish.”