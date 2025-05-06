Tigers eliminated by Tide

Facing rival Alabama for the first time this season, Auburn lost 3-2 in the first round of the SEC Tournament Tuesday evening. Auburn will now await selection Sunday to see how the committee views the Tigers' 32-22 overall record, going 6-18 in SEC play this season.

What the Tigers have done this season will have to be enough.

Auburn entered the SEC Tournament as the 15-seed, hoping to add to its resume ahead of selection Sunday.

Auburn struck first, but Alabama hit back and the Tigers never recovered.

Nelia Peralta had a solo home run in the first inning, just the second batter of the game, which put Auburn up 1-0 for starting pitcher SJ Geurin. The Oklahoma transfer Geurin, who had been outstanding in her last several outings, was not as sharp Tuesday.

Alabama tallied three runs on eight hits against Geurin, with one run scoring in the second and two runs crossing in the third.

The Tigers got the first two runners on base to start off the sixth, scoring one run on a sacrifice fly by Icess Tresvik to pull within one. Unfortunately for Auburn, pinch runner Thalia Martin was thrown out tagging from second on the same play to end the inning.

The field of the NCAA Tournament will be revealed Sunday, May 11, at 6 p.m. CST on ESPN2.