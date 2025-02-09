Tigers run-rule UNC

Following two doubleheader sweeps on Friday and Saturday, Auburn's bats erupted Sunday and the team run-ruled North Carolina 11-1 in five innings to cap off the weekend. Nine of those runs came in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Tigers had hits in 11 of their 22 at bats.

Amelia Lech, who had gone all weekend without recording a hit, got her first hit and home run of the season in one swing in the second inning. Lech's two-run home run put Auburn in front 2-0, which would have done the trick for the Tigers thanks to an impressive outing in the circle by Chalea Clemmons.

Clemmons earned her first start of her career and win No. 2 Sunday, pitching four innings and allowing one run on two hits. She struck out four in the process and now holds a team-best 1.05 ERA in 6.2 total innings of work this season.

What was a close game heading into the bottom of the fourth quickly turned into a run-rule threat, when Auburn scored nine runs in the inning.

Rose Roach, Kylie Brockman and Lech all recorded RBIson singles, while Anna Wohlers recorded one on a bases-loaded walk and KK McCrary knocked in two runs on her double to center field. Freshman AnnaLea Adams recorded her first career hit and tallied three RBIs all at once, with her three-run home run to close out the scoring.

Haley Rainey recorded the final three outs in the fifth inning, as Auburn earned its fifth win and first of the year via the run rule. The Tigers are back in action this Thursday at 3 p.m. from Clearwater, Fla., facing Clemson.