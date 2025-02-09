Locke's Day Off: Experiencing the Auburn Jungle

The first thing I noticed after making my way down the large staircase that gives students – some of whom had been camping since Tuesday night – entry into their level of the arena was the vast amount of options students have for concessions. Formerly being served by one stand that did not carry all the options available upstairs, an additional stand carrying Ben’s Pretzels, a popular option at any Auburn Athletics event, is now available as well as a stand only selling drinks, giving students an express option to quench their thirst.

The warm greeting I received from Jungle president Griggs Blankenburg, who I have the privilege of calling a personal friend, upon scanning my student ID set the tone for a great experience.

For the first time since my sophomore year, I had the opportunity to take in a game inside “The Jungle,” Auburn basketball’s well-known student section. I’ve been on press row for just about every game since then, but I decided to take in No. 1 Auburn’s contest against No. 6 Florida from the bleachers with some friends. While the Tigers failed to come out on top, The Jungle did what it does, making life as difficult as possible for the Gators.

Having eaten shortly before heading to the game, I opted for a grape Uncrustable and a blue Powerade. After taking my seat behind the baseline, I noticed how engaged my peers were watching the team warmup. While many phones were visible, a large percentage of the students paid attention to the shootaround.

However, the moment that impressed me the most happened before the game even started. Someone sitting two rows in front of me passed out during the National Anthem. The people around him, many of whom were strangers, wasted no time helping him up, getting him a bottle of water, and alerting the arena personnel of the situation.

He ended up being ok and was able to stay and watch the game, an opportunity he spent a long time standing in line for.

Moments before tipoff, my Apple Watch alerted me that the environment was too loud. I took a picture of the alert and sent it to everyone who had asked me if Neville Arena really is as advertised.

Even when Florida took control in the second part of the first half, The Jungle remained loud and engaged. As the Gators extended their lead in the second half, students at the state of Alabama’s premier institution remained hopeful, getting increasingly loud each time the Tigers teased a run that would get them back into the game.

Auburn failed to get the job done on the floor, but the students carried their load, doing everything possible to help the Tigers along.

The Jungle’s reputation is well deserved, and experiencing it from the inside was quite the experience.