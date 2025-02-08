Tigers taken down at home

It's AU first loss since Dec. 4 at Duke and first loss at home since Kentucky nearly a year ago, breaking a 12-game home-court winning streak.

No. 6 Florida shot 48.4 percent from the floor including 13 of 33 3-pointers in an 90-81 win as the Tigers fell to 21-2 overall and 9-1 in the SEC.

AUBURN | No. 1 Auburn’s 14-game winning streak came to an emphatic end Saturday afternoon at Neville Arena.

The Gators finished the first half on a 6-0 run to lead 48-38 at the break, and then outscored AU 20-9 to start the second half and build a 21-point lead.

The Tigers were able to cut the lead to nine points on a Miles Kelly 3-pointer with 8:33 left, but struggled to stop UF's offense, which scored a season-high against AU.

Miles Kelly led Auburn with 22 points. Johni Broome added 18 points on 8 of 19 shooting, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots, the 74th double-double of his career.

Tahaad Pettiford added 14 points and Chaney Johnson 13. Dylan Cardwell had five points and 12 rebounds.

AU struggled at the line, making 14 of 23 free throws while UF made 15 of 18. UF had a 14-3 advantage in fast-break points.

Walter Clayton led UF with 19 points on 4 of 8 3-pointers in 40 minutes. Alex Condon had 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting and 10 rebounds in his battle against Broome.

Auburn plays at Vanderbilt Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.