Published Feb 10, 2025
VIDEO: Bruce Pearl Press Conference
Jay G. Tate  •  AuburnSports
The Auburn coach stopped by to discuss his team's upcoming game at Vanderbilt, why Hugh Freeze wouldn't like coaching in Memorial Gym, Johni Broome's health status and why VU point guard AJ Hoggard is so effective.