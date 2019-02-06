AUBURN | Auburn enters the 2019 late signing period with 18 commitments including 16 signees from a group that’s ranked No. 7 in the SEC and No. 16 nationally. And the Tigers are poised to make a big move up those rankings in what should be a pivotal day.

As many as six high school players could be added to the class including two in the Rivals100, two offensive linemen, a linebacker and a defensive lineman committed to another SEC school. Auburn will also be watching closely as long-time commitment, five-star wide receiver George Pickens, finally signs on the dotted line after visiting LSU, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee.

Other top targets the Tigers are hoping to ink on Wednesday include Rivals100 running back Mark-Antony Richards, Rivals100 defensive lineman Charles Moore, offensive linemen Ira Henry and Kamaar Bell, linebacker Octavius Brothers Jr. and Tennessee defensive tackle commitment LeDarrius Cox.

Other players to watch include four-star safety Jammie Robinson, four-star athlete Maurice Hampton, an LSU commit, and four-star running back Jamious Griffin.

Arizona State grad transfer fullback Jay Jay Wilson also plans to be part of this class.

SIGNING DAY BLOG (All times Central)

10:23 a.m. -- Auburn announces signing of Charles Moore.

10: 17 a.m. -- POSITIVE NEWS -- Charles Moore commits to Auburn.

9:35 a.m. -- Maurice Hampton signs with LSU.

9:11 a.m. -- Longtime Auburn commit George Pickens commits to Georgia. A devastating loss for Auburn.

8:55 a.m. -- LeDarrius Cox flips from Tennessee to Ole Miss and signs with the Rebels.

8:15 a.m. -- Jamious Griffin commits to Georgia Tech.

8:05 a.m. -- Kameron Brown is Auburn's first signee of the day.

6 a.m. — Faxes can officially start rolling in.

SIGNING DAY ITINERARY (All times Central)

8 a.m. — Jamious Griffin

8:30 a.m. — LeDarrius Cox

9:30 a.m. -- Charles Moore

9:30 a.m. — Maurice Hampton

10:30 a.m. — George Pickens

11:00 a.m. — Mark-Antony Richards

12:05 p.m. — Kamaar Bell

1 p.m. — Jammie Robinson

1:45 p.m. -- Kameron Brown

2 p.m. — Ira Henry

2:45 p.m. — Octavius Brothers

** Gus Malzahn is scheduled to hold his Signing Day press conference at 3:30 p.m.

