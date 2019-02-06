“I feel at home at Auburn,” Moore said after an official visit in December. “I love this place. My parents, my brothers and sisters, they love this place, too. It’s not too close to home and it’s not too far away from home.”

AUBURN | Charles Moore said in December that he and Auburn signee Jaren Handy would play together in college.

Moore chose Auburn over Florida, LSU and Mississippi State. He had been committed to the Bulldogs since August before reopening his recruitment in January.



Moore took his official visit to Auburn the same weekend as Handy. It’s then that he expressed his intent to play with Handy in college. Handy, a defensive end from Hattiesburg, Miss., signed with Auburn in the early period.

“Look for us to be beside each other in May,” Moore said of he and Handy. “I really do want to play with him. Our relationship is just us being brothers. We don’t always see eye-to-eye, but that’s just being brothers.”

Moore’s relationships with area recruiter Marcus Woodson and defensive line coach Rodney Garner played a big role in his decision. Moore developed close bonds with both coaches.

“What’s drawing me to Auburn is not about football. It’s about life after football,” Moore said. “The people I’m going to be around for the next four years developing me as a man. Auburn has good, honest coaches. What you see is what you get. I know it’s going to take a lot of hard work when I get here. I have to be 10 toes down and come in ready to work.”

Moore, who is 6-foot-3 and weighs 270 pounds, is the 19th recruit in Auburn’s 2019 class.