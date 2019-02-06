A recruitment Auburn has felt confident in for a while finished with good news.

Four-star running back Mark-Antony Richards committed to Auburn on National Signing Day. He chose the Tigers over Florida, Georgia, Miami and Penn State. Once his letter of intent arrives, Richards will be the 20th signee in Auburn's 2019 recruiting class.

"I'd probably say the opportunity. I think it's a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills in that offense," Richards said last week. "It's more like a tricky kind of offense, which is something that I like. That's something that I really, really, really like about Auburn."

Richards ranks as the No. 99 overall prospect in the Rivals100. He's the third-ranked all-purpose back in the Class of 2019 and the 15th-ranked prospect in the state of Florida.

Auburn has been involved in this recruitment since Richards was in eighth grade. The Tigers finished second for Richards' older brother Ahmmon who became a standout receiver at Miami.

Gus Malzahn's relationship with that family made Auburn a legitimate factor throughout Richards' high school career. More influential, Malzahn has said for years he wanted Richards to come play running back for Auburn while other programs pitched wide receiver, defensive back and now "offensive playmaker." Malzahn's consistency in this recruitment proved to be the difference.

The addition of Richards boosts Auburn to No. 15 in the Rivals team rankings.