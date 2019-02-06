Brothers received an offer from Auburn in November after an impressive senior season which resulted in him moving up many colleges’ linebacker boards. Brothers visited Auburn, North Carolina and Georgia Tech in January before choosing the Tigers on Wednesday.

Brothers is the fourth addition of the day for the Tigers. He joins four-star defensive end Charles Moore, four-star running back Mark-Antony Richards and three-star offensive lineman Kamaar Bell. Auburn also signed linebacker Kameron Brown, who already was committed to Auburn, and lost a commitment from five-star receiver George Pickens, who instead signed with Georgia.



Auburn ends the day with 22 signees, which includes Arizona transfer fullback Jay Jay Wilson. The Tigers’ class is ranked No. 12 in the country by Rivals.com.