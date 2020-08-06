AuburnSports - Position pecking order No. 3: Quarterbacks

Our staff ranked the 11 position groups on the roster based on a number of criteria. The staffer who voted a particular position the highest will have to defend his reasoning.

Likewise, Tiger fans are well aware of what the most inexperienced or unproven spots on the field are.

We know who Auburn's most talented and most valuable players for this coming season are. But just how much a difference do they make when it comes to their position room as a whole? Are they one of a number of standout performers at their position, or are they the outlier?

It's time for another rankings series at AuburnSports.com, this time with the goal of determining the pecking order of 11 Auburn position groups.

The SEC's coaches tabbed Bo Nix the conference's top freshman last season — over the likes of LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., considered by many to be the best defensive back in college football at only 18 years old. Stingley was subsequently named a consensus All-American, while Nix wasn't named All-SEC.

Coaches were so high on the Auburn quarterback because, while his lows contributed greatly to offensive lags, his highs showed that the Tigers can contend with anyone in the country when Nix is at his best. His value to Gus Malzahn's team — for better or worse in a given game last season — couldn't be overstated.

The SEC was provided a glimpse of the future when Nix got hot, while also receiving a taste of it in the present when he made miraculous throws against Alabama and had highly efficient outings against a handful of other conference foes.

Auburn's program story books are littered with young, successful passers, and Nix turned in the best season of any of them for his age. The former 5-star QB set Auburn freshman records for passing yards (2,542), completions (217) and touchdowns (16), while also racking up seven scores on the ground, which are the second-most by a freshman in Auburn history behind only Bo Jackson.

Nix also gets most of favorite weapons back out wide, as the Tigers return 73.5% of their receiving production from last season.

Throw new offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who has a history of successfully developing young QBs as an assistant coach, into the mix, and Nix appears primed to improve year by year for as long as he remains at Auburn.

WHY NO. 3? (BMatt): I chose quarterbacks No. 3 because of Bo Nix, who I consider the best player on the team, the best NFL prospect on the team and the most irreplaceable player on the team.

It's really that simple for me. I believe Nix is a special talent that can lift a team to a championship level. That may not come this year due to so much inexperience up front on the offensive line, but look out in 2021.

I rated a couple of positions higher (I'm sure you can guess which ones) based on their depth, but I like the depth at quarterback too. Cord Sandberg isn't a like-for-like replacement for Nix, but I consider him a competent backup that can step if needed. You add in a true freshman that's probably going to redshirt in Chayil Garnett, and a graduate transfer that could compete for the No. 2 spot in Grant Loy, and you've got some quality competition for the backup positions. Even though Caylin Newton is listed as a wide receiver, he could certainly help out at quarterback if the need arises.

Overall, I see a position with an elite starter and some solid depth.

No. 11: Punters and kickers

No. 10: Tight ends and H-backs

No. 9: Offensive line

No. 8: Defensive tackles

No. 7: Ends, edge rushers

No. 6: Safeties

No. 5: Cornerbacks and nickels

No. 4: Running backs

