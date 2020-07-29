AuburnSports - Position pecking order No. 9: Offensive line

Our staff ranked the 11 position groups on the roster based on a number of criteria. The staffer who voted a particular position the highest will have to defend his reasoning.

Likewise, Tiger fans are well aware of what the most inexperienced or unproven spots on the field are.

We know who Auburn's most talented and most valuable players for this coming season are. But just how much a difference do they make when it comes to their position room as a whole? Are they one of a number of standout performers at their position, or are they the outlier?

This week at AuburnSports.com , we're kicking off another rankings series, this time with the goal of determining the pecking order of 11 Auburn position groups.

Replacing four of five starters on an offensive line in the SEC isn't exactly ideal, but the question commonly asked of this group by lots of Auburn fans is, "Well, can they get any worse?"

Those who maintain that opinion likely didn't pay enough attention last season when Auburn improved both in its run blocking and protection of quarterback Bo Nix as the year progressed. Guard Marquel Harrell graded out as one of the best in the SEC. Nick Brahms, a rising junior who's the only returning starter, massively improved the center position once he unseated Kaleb Kim for the starting job.

However, first-year position coach Jack Bicknell Jr. still has his work cut out for him. He'll be working with less time than usual to establish hierarchy across the four vacant slots, and Auburn has no shortage of depth or competitors.

If injuries hold off for high-ceiling players like Austin Troxell, if Brodarious Hamm really is the mauler Auburn has been describing him as for two years, and if Brandon Council can be a big veteran presence in the room, then yes, Auburn's offensive line in 2020 can certainly be better than the previous two seasons. But for now, it's one of the most unproven groups on the roster.

WHY NO. 7? (J-Lee): Auburn’s offensive line room isn’t going to create a lot of buzz. There isn’t a lot of experience in it. The lone returning starter, center Nick Brahms, has started in all of 10 games. Needless to say, it’s a green group.

It’s also a talented group, a group that could be more of an asset than liability by season’s end. I have confidence in Jack Bicknell. I like the potential of new additions Killian Zierer, Brenden Coffey and Brandon Council. Brodarious Hamm could be a star in the making. Tashawn Manning, too. And don’t forget about juniors Alec Jackson and Austin Troxell, who could, depending on his knees, be a Game One starter. Then you have young guys, talented young guys, like Keiondre Jones, Justin Osborne, Kamaar Bell, Jalil Irvin, Kameron Stutts, Avery Jernigan and Tate Johnson.

The biggest thing working against Auburn is lack of practice time. Bicknell needs reps to determine starters. Players need reps to win jobs. But when all the dust has settled, I think this group will be one of the more underrated groups on the team.

