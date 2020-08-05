AuburnSports - Position pecking order No. 4: Running backs

Our staff ranked the 11 position groups on the roster based on a number of criteria. The staffer who voted a particular position the highest will have to defend his reasoning.

Likewise, Tiger fans are well aware of what the most inexperienced or unproven spots on the field are.

We know who Auburn's most talented and most valuable players for this coming season are. But just how much a difference do they make when it comes to their position room as a whole? Are they one of a number of standout performers at their position, or are they the outlier?

It's time for another rankings series at AuburnSports.com, this time with the goal of determining the pecking order of 11 Auburn position groups.

Gus Malzahn will again have to sift through a crowded room of tailbacks and determine efficient playing time for its members.

Granted, the group is down two players who were expected to be in the mix for touches when last season ended — JaTarvious Whitlow, who entered the transfer portal, and Malik Miller, who opted not to play his fifth-year senior season but is still staying at Auburn for his master's degree.

Whitlow was entering his redshirt junior season after two years as Auburn's lead back. After he and Miller's departures, the Tigers return 49.2 percent of their rushing output from last year, led by D.J. Williams, who had 400 yards and two touchdowns his true freshman season.

Williams figures to be Auburn's RB1 when the season starts, but he'll be challenged by 4-star true freshman Tank Bigsby, along with juniors Shaun Shivers and Harold Joiner.

Redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards, now healthy after a leg injury, was a 4-star prospect in the 2019 class and looks to be a do-it-all weapon for Malzahn's offense.

How will Malzahn sort out all the talent?

WHY NO. 2? (Jay G.): It's frequently difficult to understand exactly what Gus Malzahn has been trying to accomplish with his offense these past few years. His odd infatuation with pocket quarterbacks when time has proven that he's better with deal-threat guys behind center is a head-scratcher, though he's always been a proponent of running the football with power and aggression. He's been at least moderately successful to that end — and that trend should continue this season.

He certainly has a winning cache of talent at tailback.

In fact, the assortment is so varied and full of potential that it's difficult to pick a favorite. Williams underwhelmed a bit last season, and ran out of bounds for no good reason at LSU, but he deserves more development time before judgment. Shaun Shivers is great in a straight line. Bigsby has home-run ability. Richards is an elite pass-catcher and might be a weapon if he's fully back from knee surgery. I don't know much about Harold Joiner as a varsity contributor, but he certainly looks the part — and plays the part — when he gets a (rare) chance to perform.

The Tigers don't return a bone fide star at tailback this season. In a way, that puts them at a slight disadvantage.

Still, this is a talented group. It's a varied group. There is a solution to almost any problem Chad Morris could have during the course of a game. Or a season.

That's an excellent place to begin for a head coach and a coordinator whose futures are tied to Auburn's ground game.

