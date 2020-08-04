AuburnSports - Position pecking order No. 5: Corners and nickels

Our staff ranked the 11 position groups on the roster based on a number of criteria. The staffer who voted a particular position the highest will have to defend his reasoning.

Likewise, Tiger fans are well aware of what the most inexperienced or unproven spots on the field are.

We know who Auburn's most talented and most valuable players for this coming season are. But just how much a difference do they make when it comes to their position room as a whole? Are they one of a number of standout performers at their position, or are they the outlier?

It's time for another rankings series at AuburnSports.com, this time with the goal of determining the pecking order of 11 Auburn position groups.

This group knows what it's returning at two of the three starting positions. Roger McCreary is undoubtedly the new No. 1 cornerback following Noah Igbinoghene's departure (and first-round draft choice) to the NFL, and fellow junior Christian Tutt is set to reprise his starting role at nickel.

But in reality, Kevin Steele's secondaries have always needed three reliable corners. McCreary was that important No. 3 option last season, with Igbinoghene and Javaris Davis the starters. It's more so that two of four roles need replacing in the corners and nickels room.

At the top with Tutt and McCreary, there's plenty of film to expect big seasons from the probable starters. McCreary was one of the top-graded Tigers on the roster last season game by game, despite technically being a reserve player.

According to PFF, McCreary's pure coverage grade of 81.1 was 33rd out of 419 qualifying corners across the country. That figure put the Mobile product in the 79th percentile, again, even as a backup.

Tutt still has room to grow in downfield pass coverage but has been otherwise stellar at nickel for Steele. He's an explosive tackler near the line of scrimmage and an able pass deflector once the ball enters his coverage zone.

In addition to his 31 tackles, Tutt tied for the team lead in interceptions last season with two, including a game-clinching pick against Ole Miss. He tallied a forced fumble against Florida, when he slammed into Gators quarterback Kyle Trask, allowing Auburn to pounce on the first of four fumbles it forced during a loss in Gainesville. Tutt also came up with a big interception his freshman against Southern Miss, when he created the turnover late in a sloppy, 11-point win for Auburn.

There isn't much experience in the backup spots for next season. Redshirt freshmen Zion Puckett and Nehemiah Pritchett worked some at nickel and corner, respectively, and Auburn's defensive staff expects them to take steps forward as second-year players.

Two high-profile newcomers enter the fold with lofty expectations, as No. 1 JUCO corner Marco Domio and 2019 4-star defensive back Ladarius Tennison will be pushing for playing time, as well.

WHY NO. 4? (J-Lee): There isn’t a lot of experience in this room. Not many total starts. Still, I like it. I like the talent. I like the potential. And because of it, I have high expectations for this group.

Roger McCreary saw significant playing time last season as a sophomore and messed around and got a double-double (36 tackles and 11 pass breakups). It’s easy to see why Kevin Steele is very high on this kid. The same can be said for Nehemiah Pritchett and Ladarius Tennison. Many believe both are stars in the making.

And then you have Marco Domio, who joins the room as last year’s No. 1 junior college cornerback in the country. Throw in Christian Tutt, the returning starter at the nickel spot, and one could make a case that this room could be even higher. Lots of talent. Lots of potential.

