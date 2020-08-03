AuburnSports - Position pecking order No. 6: Safeties

It's time for another rankings series at AuburnSports.com, this time with the goal of determining the pecking order of 11 Auburn position groups. We know who Auburn's most talented and most valuable players for this coming season are. But just how much a difference do they make when it comes to their position room as a whole? Are they one of a number of standout performers at their position, or are they the outlier? Likewise, Tiger fans are well aware of what the most inexperienced or unproven spots on the field are. Our staff ranked the 11 position groups on the roster based on a number of criteria. The staffer who voted a particular position the highest will have to defend his reasoning. NO. 6 (of 11): SAFETIES VOTES: Jay G. (7), BMatt (4), J-Lee (8), Nate (4)

Tigers safety Jamien Sherwood (9) celebrates during a rainy Auburn vs. Samford game last November. (Butch Dill / AP Images)

Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson won't soon be forgotten by the Auburn fanbase. The two combined for 413 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and five forced fumbles, each seeing three seasons of heavy rotation in the secondary, with two of those years spent as full-time starters. The safety duo wasn't just productive for Kevin Steele's defense, as their leadership was invaluable while the secondary replaced other pieces around them over the years. Steele likes to get his defensive backs' feet wet early, relying on young players to fill a role in the rotation well before they're prepared to compete for starting positions. He's done the same for the two safeties behind Thomas and Dinson — a pair of ultra athletic, former 4-star products who have patiently trained behind the veterans and are now ready to prove they can be even better. And it hasn't just been speculation as to the skill sets of Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday. Auburn's now-departed safeties had little hesitation this past season when asked how they expect Monday and Sherwood to perform in their first seasons as presumed starters. “To be completely honest with you, they’re going to be better,” Dinson said. “Those guys have so much potential to be better than me and Daniel. I see it now, to be honest with you. Long guys, they can do both — play the run and play the pass. "Man, the sky’s the limit for them.”