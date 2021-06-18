Plenty of '23 talent visiting Auburn in June

This comes at the same time AU has brought in three 5-stars and a total of six players ranked in the top 40 of the ’22 class .

June has also seen Bruce Pearl and his staff bring in a number of top 2023 prospects. In the first 18 days of the contact period, the Tigers have hosted three 5-star and three 4-star prospects in the ’23 class.

AUBURN | It’s not just elite 2022 players that have been visiting Auburn this month.

The visits got started on June 1 when 5-star point guard Isaiah Collier from Wheeler in Marietta, Ga., came by for the first of two visits. He returned for a team camp June 10 and left saying Auburn was in his top group.

The nation’s No. 13 overall player in the ’23 class also lists Indiana and Alabama among his top schools with plans to make a decision before his senior season.

Auburn hosted four top ’23 prospects June 4 including 4-star point guard London Johnson from Norcross (Ga.) High. Pearl quickly repaid that visit, calling and offering Johnson a scholarship on June 16, the first day coaches could call ’23 prospects.

Johnson, 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, called Auburn special and said the offer meant a lot to him.

Joining Johnson on his visit was 5-star point guard Caleb Foster from Oak Hill Academy in Mount of Wilson, Va., 4-star shooting guard Isaiah West from Goodpasture Christian in Madison, Tenn., and 4-star point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. from La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind.

Another 5-star point guard, Kanaan Carlyle, unofficially visited Auburn June 6. The No. 17 overall player in the ’23 class from Milton in Alpharetta, Ga., said Auburn felt like home and he likes the whole program.

Carlyle, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, has a number of early suitors in addition to Auburn including Georgia, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Florida, Stanford, Alabama and Tennessee.