Auburn becoming familiar place for No. 13 recruit in 2023

Isaiah Collier is getting more and more familiar with Auburn, or at least he should be. Collier, the No. 13 overall player and No. 6 point guard in the 2023 class, has been on Auburn’s campus twice since the dead period lifted June 1. “I was there June 1, the first day we could visit,” Collier said. “And then I went back (Thursday) for a team camp.”

Collier, from Wheeler in Marietta, Ga., was able to spend more time with the Auburn coaches during his unofficial visit than when he returned for the team camp. “The unofficial visit went really well,” Collier said. “It was a good experience, a great overall experience. It was my first time at Auburn and I liked everything I saw. We toured the weight room and the locker room and everything was really nice.” Collier also spent time with coach Bruce Pearl. “Coach Pearl was with me most of the day,” Collier said. “I love his energy, most definitely. We were in the film room a lot, too. I also talked to the rest of the staff: Coach (Ira) Bowman, Coach (Steven) Pearl and Coach (Wes) Flanigan. I like all of them a lot, especially Coach Bowman.”

Collier on Thursday spent most of the day competing in Auburn’s team camp. Auburn’s coaches, however, made sure to spend more time with him when possible. “I talked to the all the coaches again,” Collier said. “We are building good relationships.” Collier plans to return to Auburn again in the fall. “I’ll probably be back for a football game or something,” Collier said. Collier’s familiarity with Auburn and relationships with the coaches likely will have the Tigers in contention until the end. “I like Auburn,” Collier said. “I like the coaches. Auburn is in my top group.” Collier, who is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, lists Alabama and Indiana as other schools he’s considering. He and his Wheeler teammates on Friday competed in Alabama’s team camp. Collier does not plan to make a decision anytime soon. “I have two more years of high school,” Collier said. “I’ll probably make my decision before my senior year.”