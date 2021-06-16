Auburn contacts, offers 2023 PG from Georgia

Wednesday was the first day college coaches could contact recruits in the 2023 class, and Bruce Pearl didn’t wait long to contact London Johnson. Johnson, a point guard from Norcross, Ga., received a call from Pearl, but also received something more. “Coach BP called and offered me,” Johnson said. “It felt really good. It means a lot to me. Auburn is special. There is a list of amazing players that have passed through the corridors of Auburn Arena.”

Johnson knows or knows of a lot of them. “I train with Chuck Person and have a special respect for what Sharife Cooper and JT Thor did and what Jabari Smith is fixing to do,” Johnson said. “My dad and Coach Pearl seem to have a connection, so I am super happy and blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University.” Johnson visited Auburn on June 4. He toured the campus and facilities and interacted with Auburn players an coaches.

“It was amazing to see how the players and staff operate like a well-oiled machine,” Johnson said. “They are really in-sync with one another. The campus community seemed to gel like a family. “Also, I think Coach Pearl really values relationships. He sat down with my dad and I for over an hour and discussed basketball, but also discussed other issues that’s going on in the world right now.” In addition to Auburn, Johnson has offers from Memphis, Georgia, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Houston, VCU, Pitt, Xavier and App State. He doesn’t have a top group of schools, but said Auburn will be a contender. “Auburn is one of my main options,” Johnson said. “I’ll definitely be back at Auburn probably for an official visit.” Johnson, who is 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, plans to visit Pitt in late June.

